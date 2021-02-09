Hyundai's Tiger X-1 walking car shoots for the moon

Meet Hyundai's second robotic walking car concept. The TIGER X-1 is designed for autonomous operation in extreme conditions.
Hyundai, the Korean automaker turned mobility company, on Tuesday revealed its new Transforming Intelligent Ground Excursion Robot Experiment, or Tiger X-1 for short.
The compact walking concept is designed for autonomous duty in extreme environments, including the moon's surface.
On rough terrain, Hyundai's Tiger can extend its legs to walk over obstructions.
The concept can also operate in omnidirectional all-wheel-drive mode over smoother substrates. This is Hyundai's working prototype
Tiger is compact -- about the size of carry-on luggage -- which means it could eventually be delivered via drone.
Hyundai and its New Horizons robotics studio in Silicon Valley are working on all sorts of ways to bring walking tech to vehicles and wearables. The automaker recently took a huge stake in Boston Dynamics to help further that mission.