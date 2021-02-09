Hyundai's Tiger X-1 walking car shoots for the moon

Meet Hyundai's second robotic walking car concept. The TIGER X-1 is designed for autonomous operation in extreme conditions.

Hyundai Tiger X-1 walking car on the moon
1 of 6
Hyundai New Horizons Studio

Hyundai, the Korean automaker turned mobility company, on Tuesday revealed its new Transforming Intelligent Ground Excursion Robot Experiment, or Tiger X-1 for short.

Read the article
Tiger concept rolling on lunar surface
2 of 6
Hyundai New Horizons Studio

The compact walking concept is designed for autonomous duty in extreme environments, including the moon's surface.

Read the article
Tiger concept walks into cave
3 of 6
Hyundai New Horizons Studio

On rough terrain, Hyundai's Tiger can extend its legs to walk over obstructions.

Read the article
Hyundai Tiger working prototype
4 of 6
Hyundai New Horizons Studio

The concept can also operate in omnidirectional all-wheel-drive mode over smoother substrates. This is Hyundai's working prototype

Read the article
Tiger X-1 with drone delivery
5 of 6
Hyundai New Horizons Studio

Tiger is compact -- about the size of carry-on luggage -- which means it could eventually be delivered via drone.

Read the article
Tiger X-1 concept crawls across the forest floor
6 of 6
Hyundai New Horizons Studio

Hyundai and its New Horizons robotics studio in Silicon Valley are working on all sorts of ways to bring walking tech to vehicles and wearables. The automaker recently took a huge stake in Boston Dynamics to help further that mission.

Read the article
Refreshed Tesla Model S has a Knight Rider steering wheel

Refreshed Tesla Model S has a Knight Rider steering wheel

16 Photos
Dreaming of a Tesla Model S convertible? You're in luck

Dreaming of a Tesla Model S convertible? You're in luck

10 Photos
The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is ready for action

The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is ready for action

37 Photos
2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid: A people's car that's not a penalty box

2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid: A people's car that's not a penalty box

35 Photos
2021 Bentley Flying Spur V8 is the ideal snow sled

2021 Bentley Flying Spur V8 is the ideal snow sled

49 Photos
2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV dominates the seasons

2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV dominates the seasons

39 Photos
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor has bigger feet than Sasquatch

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor has bigger feet than Sasquatch

70 Photos