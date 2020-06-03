Hyundai Santa Fe picks up more luxury with redesigned looks

The cabin definitely borrows some design chops from the Palisade.
The new Hyundai Santa Fe is ready to hit a more luxurious note.
The new crossover SUV rides on a brand-new platform that packs lots of updates for efficiency, safety and more.
The biggest design change is at the front, which rocks a wider grille.
The rear is more tame, but the taillights are notably connected by a thin light bar.
Check out those T-shaped accent lights that run from the headlights to the grille.
No official word on powertrains for the US yet, but we have some ideas.
Europe will for sure receive a hybrid powertrain and a plug-in hybrid.
We could very well see the hybrid and the plug-in system reach the US.
Expect some sort of base gasoline engines, too.
