Hyundai's RN22e Concept Is an Ioniq 6 Race Car

This rolling testbed will influence the development of electric N production cars.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
golson-hs

Daniel Golson

See full bio
Hyundai RN22e concept car
Hyundai

The Hyundai RN22e is a new concept based on the Ioniq 6.

Hyundai RN22e concept car
Hyundai

It previews what to expect from Hyundai's electric N performance cars.

Hyundai RN22e concept car
Hyundai

The RN22e has 577 horsepower and 546 pound-feet of torque.

Hyundai RN22e concept car
Hyundai

It's 5.7 inches wider than a standard Ioniq 6.

Hyundai RN22e concept car
Hyundai

It has an electronic limited-slip differential and a twin-clutch torque vectoring system.

Hyundai RN22e concept car
Hyundai

There are 21-inch wheels and larger brakes.

Hyundai RN22e concept car
Hyundai

There are N-specific noises inside and out.

Hyundai RN22e concept car
Hyundai

Hyundai will use the RN22e as a rolling testbed for future products.

Hyundai RN22e concept car
Hyundai

It looks awesome.

Hyundai RN22e concept car
Hyundai

The first electric N production car will be the Ioniq 5 N in 2023.

