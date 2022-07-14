Hyundai's RN22e Concept Is an Ioniq 6 Race Car

The Hyundai RN22e is a new concept based on the Ioniq 6.
It previews what to expect from Hyundai's electric N performance cars.
The RN22e has 577 horsepower and 546 pound-feet of torque.
It's 5.7 inches wider than a standard Ioniq 6.
It has an electronic limited-slip differential and a twin-clutch torque vectoring system.
There are 21-inch wheels and larger brakes.
There are N-specific noises inside and out.
Hyundai will use the RN22e as a rolling testbed for future products.
It looks awesome.
The first electric N production car will be the Ioniq 5 N in 2023.