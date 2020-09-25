The Hyundai RM20e is a little electric rocket

It's essentially an electric Veloster N ETCR race car with a bunch more power. Heck, yes.
This is the Hyundai RM20e race car.
The "e" in the name stands for "electric."
This car produces a whopping 810 horsepower.
Hyundai says the RM20e can accelerate to 62 mph in less than 3 seconds.
The battery packs sit in the middle of the car.
Sadly, this is just a prototype for now.
