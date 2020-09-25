The Hyundai RM20e is a little electric rocket

It's essentially an electric Veloster N ETCR race car with a bunch more power. Heck, yes.

Hyundai RM20e
1 of 6
Hyundai

This is the Hyundai RM20e race car.

Read the article
Hyundai RM20e
2 of 6
Hyundai

The "e" in the name stands for "electric."

Read the article
Hyundai RM20e
3 of 6
Hyundai

This car produces a whopping 810 horsepower.

Read the article
Hyundai RM20e
4 of 6
Hyundai

Hyundai says the RM20e can accelerate to 62 mph in less than 3 seconds.

Read the article
Hyundai RM20e
5 of 6
Hyundai

The battery packs sit in the middle of the car.

Read the article
Hyundai RM20e
6 of 6
Hyundai

Sadly, this is just a prototype for now.

Read the article
2021 Toyota Sienna Platinum is a surprisingly lux family cruiser

2021 Toyota Sienna Platinum is a surprisingly lux family cruiser

69 Photos
2021 Acura TLX A-Spec: Good looks and turbo power

2021 Acura TLX A-Spec: Good looks and turbo power

52 Photos
The 2021 Kia Sorento looks like a Telluride crossed with a Seltos

The 2021 Kia Sorento looks like a Telluride crossed with a Seltos

9 Photos
Audi Sportback-ifies its popular Q5 SUV for 2021

Audi Sportback-ifies its popular Q5 SUV for 2021

33 Photos
Ferrari 812 Omologata is the front-engined GT car we've always wanted from Maranello

Ferrari 812 Omologata is the front-engined GT car we've always wanted from Maranello

7 Photos
2021 BMW M4 coupe is bigger, more powerful and uglier than before

2021 BMW M4 coupe is bigger, more powerful and uglier than before

64 Photos
2020 Kia Seltos is a charming subcompact SUV

2020 Kia Seltos is a charming subcompact SUV

67 Photos