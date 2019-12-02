Hyundai's RM19 prototype is a fun little firecracker

  • Hyundai RM19
Say hello to Hyundai's RM19 prototype.

1
This one-off race car first debuted at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show.

2
It's based on the Veloster N TCR race car, which is based on the road-going Veloster N.

3
The RM19 is a full 5 inches wider than a standard Veloster N.

4
Those fat fender flares house huge tires -- 20-inch wheels in back, wrapped in 305-section rubber.

5
Power comes from a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, four-cylinder engine -- a version of the one used in the Veloster N.

6
But unlike the Veloster N, which makes 275 horsepower, the RM19 turns the wick up to roughly 390 hp.

7
Hyundai has no current plans to make a production version of the RM19.

8
That said, the RM19 could evolve to house an electrified powertrain someday.

9
Keep scrolling for more photos of the Hyundai RM19 prototype.

