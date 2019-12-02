Hyundai's RM19 prototype is a fun little firecracker

Say hello to Hyundai's RM19 prototype.
This one-off race car first debuted at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show.
It's based on the Veloster N TCR race car, which is based on the road-going Veloster N.
The RM19 is a full 5 inches wider than a standard Veloster N.
Those fat fender flares house huge tires -- 20-inch wheels in back, wrapped in 305-section rubber.
Power comes from a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, four-cylinder engine -- a version of the one used in the Veloster N.
But unlike the Veloster N, which makes 275 horsepower, the RM19 turns the wick up to roughly 390 hp.
Hyundai has no current plans to make a production version of the RM19.
That said, the RM19 could evolve to house an electrified powertrain someday.
