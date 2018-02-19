  • Hyundai Nexo
The Nexo will be one of a handful of commercially available fuel-cell-powered models in the auto industry.

The Nexo displays Hyundai's aggressive new face, complete with waterfall grille and glowering headlamps.

Hyundai's Nexo promises industry-leading range, trouncing Toyota's Mirai and edging out the Honda Clarity.

Hyundai has pledged to commercialize Level 4 autonomous vehicles in smart cities by 2021, and the Nexo is being used as a platform to develop this hardware.

Like conventional EVs, the Nexo operates in near silence, with very little powertrain noise.

Hyundai will offer test rides in Level 4 self-driving Nexo prototypes at the Olympics.

The Nexo can have its hydrogen tank recharged in about five minutes, far more quickly than a battery electric vehicle.

The Nexo's aesthetic likely won't appeal to everyone, but that's OK, especially given that production volumes are likely to be very modest.

A small fleet of Nexo prototypes completed a self-driven journey, traveling 190 kilometers journey from Seoul to Pyeongchang ahead of the Olympics.

Hyundai has pledged to bring 38 eco-friendly models to market by 2025.

Keep clicking or scrolling for more images of the Hyundai Nexo.

Hyundai Nexo is a hydrogen-powered SUV for tomorrow

