Hyundai Nexo is a hydrogen-powered SUV for tomorrow

The Nexo will be one of a handful of commercially available fuel-cell-powered models in the auto industry.
The Nexo displays Hyundai's aggressive new face, complete with waterfall grille and glowering headlamps.
Hyundai's Nexo promises industry-leading range, trouncing Toyota's Mirai and edging out the Honda Clarity.
Hyundai has pledged to commercialize Level 4 autonomous vehicles in smart cities by 2021, and the Nexo is being used as a platform to develop this hardware.
Like conventional EVs, the Nexo operates in near silence, with very little powertrain noise.
Hyundai will offer test rides in Level 4 self-driving Nexo prototypes at the Olympics.
The Nexo can have its hydrogen tank recharged in about five minutes, far more quickly than a battery electric vehicle.
The Nexo's aesthetic likely won't appeal to everyone, but that's OK, especially given that production volumes are likely to be very modest.
A small fleet of Nexo prototypes completed a self-driven journey, traveling 190 kilometers journey from Seoul to Pyeongchang ahead of the Olympics.
Hyundai has pledged to bring 38 eco-friendly models to market by 2025.
