
Hydrogen-Powered Hyundai N Vision 74 Is an Amazing Retro Race Car

This concept's design was inspired by the lost 1974 Hyundai Pony Coupe.

Daniel Golson
Hyundai N Vision 74 Concept
Hyundai

The Hyundai N Vision 74 is probably the coolest Korean car ever made.

Hyundai N Vision 74 Concept
Hyundai

Its design was inspired by the Giugiaro-penned 1974 Pony Coupe concept.

Hyundai N Vision 74 Concept
Hyundai

Hyundai's designers discovered that the Pony Coupe was supposed to go into production, so they dreamt up the N Vision 74.

Hyundai N Vision 74 Concept
Hyundai

It has a hydrogen fuel-cell powertrain. 

Hyundai N Vision 74 Concept
Hyundai

Total output is more than 671 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque.

Hyundai N Vision 74 Concept
Hyundai

It has two electric motors at the rear axle.

Hyundai N Vision 74 Concept
Hyundai

The N Vision 74 will be used as a testbed for Hyundai's engineers.

Hyundai N Vision 74 Concept
Hyundai

It will even be driven on the Nürburgring.

Hyundai N Vision 74 Concept
Hyundai

Hopefully something like the N Vision 74 will go into production.

Hyundai N Vision 74 Concept
Hyundai

Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the Hyundai N Vision 74.

Hyundai N Vision 74 Concept
Hyundai
Hyundai N Vision 74 Concept
Hyundai
Hyundai N Vision 74 Concept
Hyundai
Hyundai N Vision 74 Concept
Hyundai
Hyundai N Vision 74 Concept
Hyundai
Hyundai N Vision 74 Concept
Hyundai
Hyundai N Vision 74 Concept
Hyundai

