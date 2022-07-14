Hydrogen-Powered Hyundai N Vision 74 Is an Amazing Retro Race Car

The Hyundai N Vision 74 is probably the coolest Korean car ever made.
Its design was inspired by the Giugiaro-penned 1974 Pony Coupe concept.
Hyundai's designers discovered that the Pony Coupe was supposed to go into production, so they dreamt up the N Vision 74.
It has a hydrogen fuel-cell powertrain.
Total output is more than 671 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque.
It has two electric motors at the rear axle.
The N Vision 74 will be used as a testbed for Hyundai's engineers.
It will even be driven on the Nürburgring.
Hopefully something like the N Vision 74 will go into production.
