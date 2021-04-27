Hyundai Kona N is the brand's first hot SUV

The compact Kona SUV gets the N performance treatment, with more power and improved performance for the street or track.
The new Kona N is the first SUV in Hyundai's N performance series of vehicles.
The hot SUV features more aggressive body and aerodynamic bits and a new Sonic Blue exterior color.
Under the hood you'll find a 276-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine.
Sadly, Hyundai's release makes no mention of all-wheel drive or a manual gearbox option.
Front-wheel drive and an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission are standard equipment.
Using launch control, the Kona N can sprint from 0 to 62 mph in just 5.5 seconds.
Handling is also improved with a standard limited-slip differential, a stiffer chassis and a grippier wheel and tire package.
Details about pricing and availability haven't been announced, but we know that Hyundai will be expanding the N and N Line lineups to 18 global models by 2022.
Eventually, the N designation will include battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell cars.
The interior and the Kona N's user interface are inspired by racing games.
Keep scrolling for more pictures of the Hyundai Kona N.
Standard 19-inch wheels feature lightweight, forged construction and increase the Kona N's track slightly.
