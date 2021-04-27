Hyundai Kona N is the brand's first hot SUV

The compact Kona SUV gets the N performance treatment, with more power and improved performance for the street or track.

Hyundai Kona N
1 of 16
Hyundai

The new Kona N is the first SUV in Hyundai's N performance series of vehicles.

Read the article
Hyundai Kona N
2 of 16
Hyundai

The hot SUV features more aggressive body and aerodynamic bits and a new Sonic Blue exterior color.

Read the article
Hyundai Kona N
3 of 16
Hyundai

Under the hood you'll find a 276-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

Read the article
Hyundai Kona N
4 of 16
Hyundai

Sadly, Hyundai's release makes no mention of all-wheel drive or a manual gearbox option.

Read the article
Hyundai Kona N
5 of 16
Hyundai

Front-wheel drive and an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission are standard equipment.

Read the article
Hyundai Kona N
6 of 16
Hyundai

Using launch control, the Kona N can sprint from 0 to 62 mph in just 5.5 seconds.

Read the article
Hyundai Kona N
7 of 16
Hyundai

Handling is also improved with a standard limited-slip differential, a stiffer chassis and a grippier wheel and tire package.

Read the article
Hyundai Kona N
8 of 16
Hyundai

Details about pricing and availability haven't been announced, but we know that Hyundai will be expanding the N and N Line lineups to 18 global models by 2022.

Read the article
Hyundai Kona N
9 of 16
Hyundai

Eventually, the N designation will include battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell cars.

Read the article
Hyundai Kona N
10 of 16
Hyundai

The interior and the Kona N's user interface are inspired by racing games.

Read the article
Hyundai Kona N
11 of 16
Hyundai

Keep scrolling for more pictures of the Hyundai Kona N.

Read the article
Hyundai Kona N
12 of 16
Hyundai
Read the article
Hyundai Kona N
13 of 16
Hyundai
Read the article
Hyundai Kona N
14 of 16
Hyundai
Read the article
Hyundai Kona N
15 of 16
Hyundai

Standard 19-inch wheels feature lightweight, forged construction and increase the Kona N's track slightly.

Read the article
Hyundai Kona N
16 of 16
Hyundai
Read the article
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT ridealong: Electric heavy orchestra

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT ridealong: Electric heavy orchestra

74 Photos
The 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a radically styled compact SUV

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a radically styled compact SUV

54 Photos
2022 Toyota Sienna Woodlands Edition aims to ruggedize the minivan

2022 Toyota Sienna Woodlands Edition aims to ruggedize the minivan

22 Photos
Hyundai Kona N is the brand's first hot SUV

Hyundai Kona N is the brand's first hot SUV

16 Photos
The stunning Rolls-Royce Phantom Oribe is a private jet for the road

The stunning Rolls-Royce Phantom Oribe is a private jet for the road

34 Photos
2022 Honda Civic spotted again

2022 Honda Civic spotted again

7 Photos
Ford Mustang Mach-E GT might be the best Mach-E yet

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT might be the best Mach-E yet

23 Photos