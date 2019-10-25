Meet BotRide, the self-driving Hyundai Kona Electric

  • BotRide Hyundai Kona EV
Watch out, Waymo, because here comes Hyundai.

This is BotRide, a Hyundai Kona Electric with self-driving capabilities.

Hyundai partnered with Via to create a ride-hailing app and Pony.AI to help create the autonomous driving technology.

With BotRide, Hyundai will bring self-driving cars to US public roads for the first time.

BotRide will shuttle riders around in Irvine, California, in a pilot program.

Riders will download an app, hail the car and BotRide will take them to a destination in a mapped area.

The pilot program isn't totally open to the public yet, however. The automaker said BotRide is available to "several hundred" locals, including college students in the area.

The Level 4 self-driving tech can supposedly handle plenty of complex road situations.

Still, Hyundai plans to have two human operators inside to monitor things.

Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of BotRide!

