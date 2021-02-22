Spacious little Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric crossover is all angles

The freshly debuted crossover makes a bold first impression with its geometric exterior design and the promise of big interior space, despite its compact footprint.

hyundai-ioniq-5-1
Hyundai

After a series of teasers, Hyundai finally revealed the new Ioniq 5 in all of its angular glory.

hyundai-ioniq-5-3-2
Hyundai

The electric crossover is very compact, looking more like a tall wagon than a bona fide SUV.

hyundai-ioniq-5-5-2
Hyundai

Four powertrain configurations are available: a Standard and Long Range, both with rear- or all-wheel drive.

hyundai-ioniq-5-2-2
Hyundai

Hyundai's new electric car platform allowed its designers to push the wheels to the very extremes of the chassis.

hyundai-ioniq-5-6-2
Hyundai

The architecture frees up space in the cabin, which Hyundai takes advantage of with front seats that recline while recharging.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 interior preview 1
Hyundai

The cabin also features a motorized center console that slides between the two rows.

hyundai-ioniq-5-4
Hyundai

In its Long Range 2WD configuration, the Ioniq 5 is estimated to cruise for up to 300 miles on the European WLTP testing cycle. Expect that number to drop by quite a bit by the time the US EPA is done with it.

hyundai-ioniq-5-7
Hyundai

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more photos of the Ioniq 5.

hyundai-ioniq-5-4-2
Hyundai
hyundai-ioniq-5-8
Hyundai
hyundai-ioniq-5-2
Hyundai
hyundai-ioniq-5-3
Hyundai
hyundai-ioniq-5-1-2
Hyundai
hyundai-ioniq-5-5
Hyundai
hyundai-ioniq-5-10
Hyundai
hyundai-ioniq-5-9
Hyundai
hyundai-ioniq-5-6
Hyundai
