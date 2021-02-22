Spacious little Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric crossover is all angles

The freshly debuted crossover makes a bold first impression with its geometric exterior design and the promise of big interior space, despite its compact footprint.
After a series of teasers, Hyundai finally revealed the new Ioniq 5 in all of its angular glory.
The electric crossover is very compact, looking more like a tall wagon than a bona fide SUV.
Four powertrain configurations are available: a Standard and Long Range, both with rear- or all-wheel drive.
Hyundai's new electric car platform allowed its designers to push the wheels to the very extremes of the chassis.
The architecture frees up space in the cabin, which Hyundai takes advantage of with front seats that recline while recharging.
The cabin also features a motorized center console that slides between the two rows.
In its Long Range 2WD configuration, the Ioniq 5 is estimated to cruise for up to 300 miles on the European WLTP testing cycle. Expect that number to drop by quite a bit by the time the US EPA is done with it.
Keep clicking or scrolling to see more photos of the Ioniq 5.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.