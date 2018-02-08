Hyundai i30 N TCR: Hyundai goes racing in the Pirelli World Challenge

  • hyundai-i30-n-tcr-2
Hyundai announced a Pirelli World Challenge race program at the 2018 Chicago Auto Show.  

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

To raise awareness for its N performance brand, Hyundai will race in the new TCR class.  

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

A pair of i30 N TCR race cars will compete in the Pirelli World Challenge's TCR category.  

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

A 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine powers the i30 N TCR and makes 350 horsepower.  

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

Bolting up to the engine is a six-speed sequential gearbox.  

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

Hyundai has tapped Bryan Herta Autosport to manage the two-car effort.  

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

The i30 N TCR also features an adjustable suspension, Brembo brakes and a large rear wing.  

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

Drivers Michael Lewis and Mark Wilkins attempt to take the Hyundai i30s to victory lane.  

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

The i30s will make their race debut next month in Texas.  

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

The Pirelli World Challenge TCR season consists of six weekends. Two races will be held during each weekend.  

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

1 February, 2018, Brownsburg, Indiana, USA Hyundai Motorsport Bryan Herta Autosport Pirelli World Challenge entry. ©2018, Michael L. Levitt, all rights reserved

Caption by / Photo by Hyundai
Read More

1 February, 2018, Brownsburg, Indiana, USA Hyundai Motorsport Bryan Herta Autosport Pirelli World Challenge entry. ©2018, Michael L. Levitt, all rights reserved

Caption by / Photo by Hyundai
Read More

1 February, 2018, Brownsburg, Indiana, USA Hyundai Motorsport Bryan Herta Autosport Pirelli World Challenge entry. ©2018, Michael L. Levitt, all rights reserved

Caption by / Photo by Hyundai
Read More

1 February, 2018, Brownsburg, Indiana, USA Hyundai Motorsport Bryan Herta Autosport Pirelli World Challenge entry. ©2018, Michael L. Levitt, all rights reserved

Caption by / Photo by Hyundai
Read More

1 February, 2018, Brownsburg, Indiana, USA Hyundai Motorsport Bryan Herta Autosport Pirelli World Challenge entry. ©2018, Michael L. Levitt, all rights reserved

Caption by / Photo by Hyundai
Read More

1 February, 2018, Brownsburg, Indiana, USA Hyundai Motorsport Bryan Herta Autosport Pirelli World Challenge entry. ©2018, Michael L. Levitt, all rights reserved

Caption by / Photo by Hyundai
Read More

1 February, 2018, Brownsburg, Indiana, USA Hyundai Motorsport Bryan Herta Autosport Pirelli World Challenge entry. ©2018, Michael L. Levitt, all rights reserved

Caption by / Photo by Hyundai
Read More

1 February, 2018, Brownsburg, Indiana, USA Hyundai Motorsport Bryan Herta Autosport Pirelli World Challenge entry. ©2018, Michael L. Levitt, all rights reserved

Caption by / Photo by Hyundai
Read More

1 February, 2018, Brownsburg, Indiana, USA Hyundai Motorsport Bryan Herta Autosport Pirelli World Challenge entry. ©2018, Michael L. Levitt, all rights reserved

Caption by / Photo by Hyundai
Read More

1 February, 2018, Brownsburg, Indiana, USA Hyundai Motorsport Bryan Herta Autosport Pirelli World Challenge entry. ©2018, Michael L. Levitt, all rights reserved

Caption by / Photo by Hyundai
Read More

1 February, 2018, Brownsburg, Indiana, USA Hyundai Motorsport Bryan Herta Autosport Pirelli World Challenge entry. ©2018, Michael L. Levitt, all rights reserved

Caption by / Photo by Hyundai
Read More

Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Read More
|

Hyundai i30 N TCR: Hyundai goes racing in the Pirelli World Challenge

Published:
