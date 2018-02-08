Hyundai i30 N TCR: Hyundai goes racing in the Pirelli World Challenge

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Hyundai announced a Pirelli World Challenge race program at the 2018 Chicago Auto Show.
To raise awareness for its N performance brand, Hyundai will race in the new TCR class.
A pair of i30 N TCR race cars will compete in the Pirelli World Challenge's TCR category.
A 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine powers the i30 N TCR and makes 350 horsepower.
Bolting up to the engine is a six-speed sequential gearbox.
Hyundai has tapped Bryan Herta Autosport to manage the two-car effort.
The i30 N TCR also features an adjustable suspension, Brembo brakes and a large rear wing.
Drivers Michael Lewis and Mark Wilkins attempt to take the Hyundai i30s to victory lane.
The i30s will make their race debut next month in Texas.
The Pirelli World Challenge TCR season consists of six weekends. Two races will be held during each weekend.
1 February, 2018, Brownsburg, Indiana, USA Hyundai Motorsport Bryan Herta Autosport Pirelli World Challenge entry. Â©2018, Michael L. Levitt, all rights reserved
