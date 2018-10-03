Hyundai i30 Fastback N is a hot hatch that looks like a sedan

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Hyundai debuted the i30 Fastback N at the 2018 Paris Motor Show.
Instead of traditional five-door hatchback shape, the hatch has been slimmed down to look closer to a sedan, or, if you love marketing speak, a "five-door coupe."
Like the i30 N before it, the Fastback variant has a more aggressive front bumper with black-bezel LED headlights and red stripes scattered about.
And, as one might expect, N badges abound.
The steering wheel is thicker, the seats are more heavily bolstered and the pedals are fancier by a smidge.
There are more N badges, in addition to an N-specific instrument cluster.
Its 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 gas engine will put out either 246 or 271 horsepower.
The latter configuration lays down an ample 260 pound-feet of torque, but an overboost function cranks that up to 278 pound-feet for small periods of time.
A six-speed manual is standard, as is front-wheel drive.
