Hyundai hits the big time with its Equus luxury sedan (pictures)

Hyundai, known for its economy cars, hits the luxury class with the Equus. This large sedan ticks off all the right check boxes for the segment, then adds a few more. It has a 5-liter V-8 powering the rear wheels and a well-appointed interior.
The Equus relies on a hybrid electric-hydraulic power steering system. Instead of powering the hydraulic pump from an engine belt, which saps engine power, the system uses an electric motor to keep up hydraulic pressure. This system is smarter and more flexible than an old-style hydraulic boost system.