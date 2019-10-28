Hyundai HDC-6 Neptune is art deco on wheels

Design in the early- to mid-20th century was full of optimism. Art deco and the "rocket age" look became staples. Hyundai is tapping into those feelings for an area that often isn't full of creativity: semi trucks.
The Hyundai HDC-6 Neptune is a hydrogen fuel cell-powered semi truck that looks like something from a cross between Tron and I, Robot.
The neat design also makes room for functional improvements, such as integrated stairs in the grille.
The truck takes a lot of inspiration from 1930s streamliner railway trains.
The cockpit isn't real, but Hyundai imagines something mighty futuristic.