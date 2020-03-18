Hyundai Elantra follows in Sonata's big, bold footsteps

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra is here, and it's wild.
The Elantra obviously takes a lot of inspiration from another hyperstylized new Hyundai, the Sonata.
Yet, the Elantra looks even more aggressive than its bigger brother thanks to one seriously swoopy rear end.
The 2021 Elantra features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, both unheard-of features for this class.
It also offers a fully digital gauge cluster, phone as key, and more screen real estate than anything in the compact sedan class.
Nearly all Elantra trims rock a 2.0-liter gas engine making 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque, which is average for the segment.
The only exception is the Elantra Hybrid, which uses a 1.6-liter turbocharged I4 and an electric motor.
The Elantra Hybrid promises an impressive 50-plus mpg on the highway.
The 2021 Hyundai Elantra goes on sale later this year.
It should be priced pretty competitively, despite its impressive amount of standard tech and safety systems.
