This little four-door packs quite a punch.
This camouflaged sedan is Hyundai's upcoming Elantra N.
This Elantra should pack at least 275 horsepower.
LED headlights will be standard.
The drive mode buttons are just like those on the Veloster N.
Manual and dual-clutch automatic transmissions should be available.
The N's interior is similar to the standard Elantra.
The N-badge camouflage is pretty cool.
A small rear wing tops the Elantra's decklid.
The new exhaust makes an awesome sound.
Keep on clickin' for a few more Elantra N photos.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: Hyundai's hotter Elantra N is almost ready for prime time
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.