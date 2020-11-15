Hyundai's hotter Elantra N is almost ready for prime time

This little four-door packs quite a punch.

2021 Hyundai Elantra N Prototype
1 of 25
David Dewhurst

This camouflaged sedan is Hyundai's upcoming Elantra N.

2021 Hyundai Elantra N Prototype
2 of 25
David Dewhurst

This Elantra should pack at least 275 horsepower.

2021 Hyundai Elantra N Prototype
3 of 25
David Dewhurst

LED headlights will be standard.

2021 Hyundai Elantra N Prototype
4 of 25
David Dewhurst

The drive mode buttons are just like those on the Veloster N.

2021 Hyundai Elantra N Prototype
5 of 25
David Dewhurst

Manual and dual-clutch automatic transmissions should be available.

2021 Hyundai Elantra N Prototype
6 of 25
David Dewhurst

The N's interior is similar to the standard Elantra.

2021 Hyundai Elantra N Prototype
7 of 25
David Dewhurst

The N-badge camouflage is pretty cool.

2021 Hyundai Elantra N Prototype
8 of 25
David Dewhurst

A small rear wing tops the Elantra's decklid.

2021 Hyundai Elantra N Prototype
9 of 25
David Dewhurst

The new exhaust makes an awesome sound.

2021 Hyundai Elantra N Prototype
10 of 25
David Dewhurst

Keep on clickin' for a few more Elantra N photos.

2021 Hyundai Elantra N Prototype
11 of 25
David Dewhurst
2021 Hyundai Elantra N Prototype
12 of 25
David Dewhurst
Hyundai Elantra N prototype
13 of 25
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Hyundai Elantra N prototype
14 of 25
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Hyundai Elantra N prototype
15 of 25
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Hyundai Elantra N prototype
16 of 25
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Hyundai Elantra N prototype
17 of 25
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Hyundai Elantra N prototype
18 of 25
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Hyundai Elantra N prototype
19 of 25
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Hyundai Elantra N prototype
20 of 25
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Hyundai Elantra N prototype
21 of 25
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Hyundai Elantra N prototype
22 of 25
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Hyundai Elantra N prototype
23 of 25
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Hyundai Elantra N prototype
24 of 25
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Hyundai Elantra N prototype
25 of 25
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
