Where the Hyperion XP-1 goes, it needs no gas

Hydrogen only, please.
The Hyperion XP-1 wants to show that hydrogen can even power a supercar.
The Southern California firm showed off the first photos of the XP-1, which reveals a very rocket age-like design.
No clue how that pointy front end would meet pedestrian collision standards, but it's cool.
It looks a bit like a Bugatti and a Lotus Evija from certain angles.
At the same time, it also looks like its own machine.
We don't know how much power it has, but the fuel cells feed multiple electric motors to power all four wheels.
With a tank of hydrogen, Hyperion said the car will go 1,000 miles.
Meant as an educational tool first, the XP-1 has grander goals.
The hope is to start building the car in the US in just two years.
