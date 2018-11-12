How the Bugatti Chiron is made

With an engine capable of producing almost 1,500 horsepower, a top speed somewhere north of 261 miles per hour, and a price tag of around $3 million, the Bugatti Chiron is unquestionably one of the most elite vehicles ever seen on this planet.
Join us, then, as we take a look inside Bugatti's production facility in Molsheim, France, to see some of what goes into building this incredible machine.
Bugatti calls its factory "The Atelier". The shiny floor is "made from epoxy and is conductive, ensuring the dissipation of any electrostatic charges," and its glossy look is intended to be reminiscent of a fashion house.
It takes around six months from first ordering for a Chiron to be completed. Most of the major pieces, including the carbon fibre monocoque seen here, are produced off-site and are brought to Bugatti's Atelier to be pieced together.
Engineers use only one electric tool -- an 'EC nutrunner'. This tool measures the amount of torque being used allowing engineers to use precisely the right amount of pressure on every single bolt in each car. Clever stuff.
You'll find no automated robots or conveyor belts here -- everything is done by hand by highly-trained engineers. Rather than learning to build just one part of the car, each engineer is trained to work on any of the 12 building stations in the Atelier.
The paintwork on the panels is an extremely time-consuming process, as it requires up to eight layers, each applied by hand, with each layer needing sanding and polishing before the next can be applied.
The most mechanised part of the whole facility is this machine, which acts as a library for tiny components. When an engineer needs a particular piece, this giant library will spin its shelves to make that piece easier to find.
One of the last tests a Chiron will do is to take a trip on the dynamometer -- a sort of rolling road test. Bugatti explained that the whole test had to be updated from the previous Veyron car as the amount of power generated by the Chiron was too much.
Thicker power cables had to be installed and the process generates so much excess power that Bugatti feeds it back into the neighbouring town of Molsheim, France.
The rolling tests measure numerous facets of a car's performance. A Chiron will have effectively driven over 60km during the three hour test.
Each Chiron will be tested in the real world before it's finally handed over to the customer. The car will be driven 300km to an airport in Colmar, France, where, in between landings of planes, Bugatti has permission to do speed runs up and down the runway.
If the test driver is happy with the car's performance, it'll be given its final customer wheels before being delivered to one very happy, very rich person.