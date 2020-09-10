This 1957 Nash Metropolitan hot rod was turned into a Hot Wheels toy car

We got a behind-the-scenes look at the Hot Wheels design process.

This is The Nash, an awesome hot rod built by Greg Salzillo that was the winner of last year's Hot Wheels Legends Tour. The prize? It has been turned into an actual Hot Wheels die-cast toy that is available to purchase.

Hot Wheels gave us a behind-the-scenes look at how this wild Nash was turned from real-life car to real-life toy.

The design process is much the same as for a full-size car.

First, the designers sketch out how the toy will look.

Once the design has been refined, the car gets 3D modeled using a special computer program.

Every Hot Wheels car is made from four components -- body, windows, interior and chassis -- and the 3D modeling helps figure out how it will all get put together and produced.

The designers even figure out how the toy will look in the iconic packaging using the program.

The 3D modeling also allows for easy changes to the design of the toy.

Actual-scale prototypes of the toy then are 3D printed, allowing for even more refinement of the design.

Keep swiping to see more photos of how The Nash was turned into a toy.

