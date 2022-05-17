X

Hoonipigasus Is Ken Block's Crazy New Porsche 911 Race Car

This 1,400-horsepower monster will compete in the Pikes Peak Hill Climb.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
golson-hs

Daniel Golson

'Hoonipigasus' Porsche 911 race car
1 of 20 Daniel Golson/CNET

The Hoonipigasus is Ken Block's latest race car.

'Hoonipigasus' Porsche 911 race car
2 of 20 Daniel Golson/CNET

He'll be taking it up this year's Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

'Hoonipigasus' Porsche 911 race car
3 of 20 Daniel Golson/CNET

The Hoonipigasus is a heavily modified vintage Porsche 911.

'Hoonipigasus' Porsche 911 race car
4 of 20 Daniel Golson/CNET

It has a mid-mounted twin-turbo flat-6 engine with 1,400 horsepower.

'Hoonipigasus' Porsche 911 race car
5 of 20 Daniel Golson/CNET

The suspension is height-adjustable and GPS-based.

'Hoonipigasus' Porsche 911 race car
6 of 20 Daniel Golson/CNET

It's got an absurd aero package.

'Hoonipigasus' Porsche 911 race car
7 of 20 Daniel Golson/CNET

It uses all-wheel drive and a sequential transmission.

'Hoonipigasus' Porsche 911 race car
8 of 20 Daniel Golson/CNET

The livery was inspired by the Pink Pig Porsche 917/20.

'Hoonipigasus' Porsche 911 race car
9 of 20 Daniel Golson/CNET

This year is the 100th running of the hill climb.

'Hoonipigasus' Porsche 911 race car
10 of 20 Daniel Golson/CNET

Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the Hoonipigasus.

'Hoonipigasus' Porsche 911 race car
11 of 20 Hoonigan
'Hoonipigasus' Porsche 911 race car
12 of 20 Hoonigan
'Hoonipigasus' Porsche 911 race car
13 of 20 Hoonigan
'Hoonipigasus' Porsche 911 race car
14 of 20 Hoonigan
'Hoonipigasus' Porsche 911 race car
15 of 20 Daniel Golson/CNET
'Hoonipigasus' Porsche 911 race car
16 of 20 Daniel Golson/CNET
'Hoonipigasus' Porsche 911 race car
17 of 20 Daniel Golson/CNET
'Hoonipigasus' Porsche 911 race car
18 of 20 Daniel Golson/CNET
'Hoonipigasus' Porsche 911 race car
19 of 20 Daniel Golson/CNET
'Hoonipigasus' Porsche 911 race car
20 of 20 Daniel Golson/CNET

