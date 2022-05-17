Hoonipigasus Is Ken Block's Crazy New Porsche 911 Race Car

This 1,400-horsepower monster will compete in the Pikes Peak Hill Climb.
The Hoonipigasus is Ken Block's latest race car.
He'll be taking it up this year's Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.
The Hoonipigasus is a heavily modified vintage Porsche 911.
It has a mid-mounted twin-turbo flat-6 engine with 1,400 horsepower.
The suspension is height-adjustable and GPS-based.
It's got an absurd aero package.
It uses all-wheel drive and a sequential transmission.
The livery was inspired by the Pink Pig Porsche 917/20.
This year is the 100th running of the hill climb.
