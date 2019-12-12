Honda's Civic Type R TC race car is just right, even if it's $90K

The Type R TC offers tons of racing cred for half the price of the Type R TCR.
It uses a stock Type R engine and a mostly stock six-speed manual transmission to save cost.
It's got Brembo brakes, a limited-slip differential and big wheels for added performance.
It's even got factory power steering and a stock tilting and telescoping steering column.
Make no mistake though, this car will be sold to racing customers only, and at a cost of nearly $90,000, it's out of reach of most regular folks.
The bigger rear wing looks awesome and, if we're honest, way better than the road car's wing.