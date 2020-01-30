Honda's 2020 Dakar effort brought home the first US victory ever

The Honda support crew for the 2020 Dakar rally was an integral part of the team's victory.
The team followed the riders along their 9,000km route, making sure to be at each camp before the riders.
Each night the team set to tearing the bikes down and making sure everything was in peak condition for the following day's stage.
The CRF450 Rally is a homologated racing bike that is not available for purchase by the public.
The 450cc single-cylinder engine makes somewhere north of 60 horsepower.
The bike has over a foot of suspension travel, front and rear.
The CRF is capable of carrying nearly 9 gallons of fuel.
This huge fuel payload allows riders to spend 10 hours in the saddle on each stage without worrying about running out of gas.