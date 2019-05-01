Honda Rugged Open Air Vehicle concept drives as dynamite as it looks

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
Underneath the Honda Rugged Open Air Vehicle sits a Ridgeline pickup truck.
A 2-inch lift and 2-inch wheel spacers contribute to the concept side-by-side's sinister stance.
Amazingly, the Rugged Open Air Vehicle went from sketch to finished product in two-and-a-half months.
The concept gets its size from the Ridgeline, while its looks come from the Pioneer 1000 utility terrain vehicle (UTV).
This image demonstrates how imposing the Rugged Open Air Vehicle is compared with a conventionally sized Pioneer 1000 side-by-side.
Underneath the hood sits a 3.5-liter V6 engine. In the Ridgeline, it makes 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque.
Power figures may be a couple of ticks higher in the Rugged Open Air Vehicle, but the V6 is plenty powerful in this UTV application.
Yep, that's a Ridgeline dash panel slathered in a water-resistant coating.
And those are Civic Type R seats wrapped in Pioneer 1000 waterproof upholstery.
Click or scroll further for more images of the Honda Rugged Open Air Vehicle concept.
.