2022 Honda Passport becomes the Rugged Roads project vehicle

There's a lot of stuff here to make the Passport TrailSport into a more capable machine.
The 2022 Honda Passport TrailSport becomes the brand's new Rugged Roads project vehicle.
The SUV will debut this weekend at the Overland West expo in Arizona.
It's pretty beefed up, with a ton of Honda accessories and concept parts.
All the gear makes the SUV look pretty boss.
Skid plates are from Honda's R&D department, but they could make it to production.
Honda also developed these wheels especially for the SUV.
Honda wants to aggressively expand its TrailSport brand.
These parts you see here may become options down the road to purchase.
