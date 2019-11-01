Honda Insight wows with impressive efficiency, premium trimmings

Yep, the Insight looks pretty much like any other Honda sedan, and that is not a bad thing.
This hybrid's interior is conventional as well and unexpectedly premium.
It's business as usual at the rear.
It's hard to argue with how efficient the Insight is.
Clean, simple styling are hallmarks of the Insight.
That's a 1.5-liter, four-cylinder engine augmented by a pair of electric motors.
In case you forgot what kind of car this is...
From this angle the Insight looks rather like a Civic, don't you think?
There's more than 15 cubic feet of junk-hauling trunk space in this car.
Continue clicking for more pictures of the 2020 Honda Insight.