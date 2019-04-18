Check out the gory details in Honda's IIHS crash-tested HR-V

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Honda took an alternative path at the 2019 New York Auto Show, bringing a seriously busted-ass piece of metal that isn't usually destined for any member of the public.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety announced in March that the refreshed 2019 Honda HR-V picked up its second-best award, Top Safety Pick.
It achieved the agency's top rating of Good in every crash test, including the tricky new small-overlap passenger side crash test.
The only thing holding it back from Top Safety Pick+ was its headlights, which were rated Acceptable.
Honda told me that the IIHS doesn't return these cars regularly, as most are often finished being crushed into a tiny cube after the crash tests are done.
What's on display in New York is something the public -- or even us, the media -- isn't usually privy to.
You can always see fresh sheet metal at auto shows, but when else would you get to see this?
Honda gave the HR-V subcompact crossover a number of updates for the 2019 model year.
In addition to obviously strengthening the body to better perform in IIHS crash tests, Honda threw in some new headlights and new Sport and Touring trims.
The most important new addition, though, was Honda Sensing, the automaker's suite of active and passive safety systems.
We drove one for a week, and we walked away impressed as ever.