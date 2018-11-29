Honda HR-V Sport in Europe is actually sporty

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Honda HR-V Sport launches in Europe with the same 1.5-liter turbocharged I4 that's also found in the new Civic lineup.
In the HR-V, it makes a solid 180 horsepower, with torque ranging from 162 to 177 pound-feet of torque, depending on the transmission.
A six-speed manual is standard, but a continuously variable transmission is also on offer.
Europeans can get their first taste of this properly sporty HR-V early in 2019.
Hopefully Honda sees fit to bring something similar to the US -- competitors like the Hyundai Kona have more powerful engine options that make the daily commute a bit more fun.