The Element was a quirky SUV that Honda launched in the early 2000s.

It was a car-based, unibody crossover, with an efficient four-cylinder engine.

You could even get the Element with a five-speed manual transmission.

Honda offered the Element in a sporty SC trim in its later years.

The interior was all about ease of use -- lots of room and reconfigurable.

The Element wasn't half bad to drive, either.

While the SC was only offered with front-wheel drive, other Elements used all-wheel drive.

The rear-hinged back doors swung out for easy access to the seats.

The whole interior was washable, too, with vinyl flooring and cloth seats.

Honda even offered a "Dog Friendly" model with a ramp and other pet accessories.

The Honda Element was cute and rugged, and we want it back

