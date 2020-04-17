The Honda Element was cute and rugged, and we want it back

The Element was a quirky SUV that Honda launched in the early 2000s.
It was a car-based, unibody crossover, with an efficient four-cylinder engine.
You could even get the Element with a five-speed manual transmission.
Honda offered the Element in a sporty SC trim in its later years.
The interior was all about ease of use -- lots of room and reconfigurable.
The Element wasn't half bad to drive, either.
While the SC was only offered with front-wheel drive, other Elements used all-wheel drive.
The rear-hinged back doors swung out for easy access to the seats.
The whole interior was washable, too, with vinyl flooring and cloth seats.
Honda even offered a "Dog Friendly" model with a ramp and other pet accessories.