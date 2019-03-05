Honda E Prototype is a too-cute EV for Europe

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Honda E Prototype, slated to make its official debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, started out life as the Urban EV concept at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.
Honda uses the "Prototype" designation to refer to a car that is nearly, but not entirely production-ready.
The E Prototype spawned a second set of doors, offering a bit more versatility.
The black strips near the bottom have grown to consume the lower part of all body panels, and there are some different wheels on there, but on the whole it's a faithful push to production.
The charging port is hidden under the black patch on the hood, and LED lights shine through to let owners know about charging status.
The seats use sofa fabric to add some uniqueness.
The dashboard is almost entirely screen, with information displayed in front of both driver and passenger.
The Honda E Prototype rides atop a dedicated rear-wheel-drive EV platform.
Honda didn't say how much power its electric motor puts out, only that it has enough juice "for next-generation small-car performance."
Honda also didn't say how big the battery was, but it appears that the only thing smaller than this car is its range, which Honda says is "over" 124 miles.