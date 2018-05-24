This Honda Civic Type R concept is a 165-mph pickup truck

  • Honda Civic Type R pickup truck concept
Engineers working at Honda's Swindon, UK plant developed this one-off car in their free time.

The pickup retains the Type R hatchback's regular engine, transmission and suspension.

The rear wing can be removed so it's easier to load bulky stuff into the cargo area.

Honda plans to use the Type R concept to transport lawnmowers and power equipment to promotional events.

Honda engineers are also hoping to put the new concept to the test at the Nürburgring.

