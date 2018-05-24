This Honda Civic Type R concept is a 165-mph pickup truck

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Engineers working at Honda's Swindon, UK plant developed this one-off car in their free time.
The pickup retains the Type R hatchback's regular engine, transmission and suspension.
The rear wing can be removed so it's easier to load bulky stuff into the cargo area.
Honda plans to use the Type R concept to transport lawnmowers and power equipment to promotional events.
Honda engineers are also hoping to put the new concept to the test at the Nürburgring.