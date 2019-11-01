Honda has a something for everyone at the 2019 SEMA show

  • 1999 Honda Civic Si SEMA 2019
1999 Honda Civic Si SEMA 2019

This year marks a significant milestone for Honda as the Japanese automaker celebrates its 60th year of doing business in the US. 

Honda CR-V SEMA 2019

To help celebrate the anniversary, Honda has dug back into its archives and plans to bring some pretty neat stuff to the 2019 SEMA show, which will sit alongside a few new concept vehicles.

Honda CR-V SEMA 2019

This is the CR-V Dream concept, which pairs off-road gear with a bit of a go-anywhere attitude.

Honda CR-V SEMA 2019

And this one is the CR-V Do concept, which takes a similar tone, but looks far less subdued.

Honda CR-V SEMA 2019

It won't do any serious off-roading, but it does pack a 1.5-inch lift, all-terrain tires and off-road wheels.

Honda Ridgeline HFP concept SEMA 2019

The Ridgeline HFP concept throws a whole lot o HFP goodness at the unibody pickup.

Honda Rally Passport SEMA 2019

One of the many passion projects of the show is this Honda Rally Passport.

Honda Rally Passport SEMA 2019

An R&D employee built this in his spare time and actually took it racing -- it places second in its class.

1999 Honda Civic Si SEMA 2019

Throwing it back to 1999 is this Civic Si, which won the 2000 Civic Si Challenge.

1999 Honda Civic Si SEMA 2019

It's a very accurate representation of car culture 20 years ago.

1999 Honda Civic Si SEMA 2019

Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the cars Honda is bringing to SEMA!

1968 Honda S800 SEMA 2019

1972 Honda N600 SEMA 2019

1972 Honda N600 SEMA 2019

Honda Civic Si drift car SEMA 2019

Honda Civic Si drift car SEMA 2019

