Honda has a something for everyone at the 2019 SEMA show

This year marks a significant milestone for Honda as the Japanese automaker celebrates its 60th year of doing business in the US.
To help celebrate the anniversary, Honda has dug back into its archives and plans to bring some pretty neat stuff to the 2019 SEMA show, which will sit alongside a few new concept vehicles.
This is the CR-V Dream concept, which pairs off-road gear with a bit of a go-anywhere attitude.
And this one is the CR-V Do concept, which takes a similar tone, but looks far less subdued.
It won't do any serious off-roading, but it does pack a 1.5-inch lift, all-terrain tires and off-road wheels.
The Ridgeline HFP concept throws a whole lot o HFP goodness at the unibody pickup.
One of the many passion projects of the show is this Honda Rally Passport.
An R&D employee built this in his spare time and actually took it racing -- it places second in its class.
Throwing it back to 1999 is this Civic Si, which won the 2000 Civic Si Challenge.
It's a very accurate representation of car culture 20 years ago.
