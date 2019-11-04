Honda's 2020 Rebels and Fireblade get big updates for EICMA

Honda's 2020 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP may be a mouthful to say, but it will likely be a joy to ride.
Team Red's top-tier sportbikes have a well-deserved reputation for being competent machines that punch well above their price tag.
The new RR-R model carries that tradition on proudly.
This model slots in above the regular CBR1000RR and offers real MotoGP tech for increased performance.
The RR-R gets an all-new frame and swingarm that have been tuned for maximum grip and feel at the limit.
It also gets a new, more compact motor with an extremely lightweight rotating assembly.
The electronically-adjustible suspension comes courtesy of Ohlins.
And of course the brakes are by Brembo.
In stark contrast to the Fireblade, Honda's Rebel 300 and 500 are aimed at providing an enjoyable and intimidating experience for new riders.
Beginner bikes no longer have the stigma of being slow and boring, and the Rebel is a good example of that.
It's a super-affordable, basic bike with enough modern tech to make it reliable and easy to live with.
The single-cylinder 300 and parallel-twin 500 are cruiser-style bikes making them accessible for even shorter riders.
