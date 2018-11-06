Harley-Davidson's LiveWire is the sporty electric streetbike we need

  • harley-davidson-livewire-038
The 2019 LiveWire is the long-awaited production version of the Project: LiveWire concept from 2014.

The LiveWire is designed to be a fast, fun street motorcycle.

The bike goes on sale next year, with preorders starting in January.

The LiveWire abandons many of Harley's now-famous traits.

It has midmounted foot controls rather than feet-forward units.

It features wide, upright handlebars for comfort and easier steering.

The LiveWire's aggressive styling hints at its sporting nature.

The LiveWire also comes with super serious Brembo monoblock brake calipers and 300mm front rotors.

Showa provides the LiveWire's fully adjustable suspension.

We expect the build quality of the LiveWire to be typical Harley-Davidson, which is to say, excellent.

The LiveWire comes with an onboard Level 1 charger and is capable of supporting Level 2 and DC fast charging with the proper adapters.

Keep clicking or scrolling for more images of the 2019 Harley-Davidson LiveWire.

LiveWire 2018. Spain

LiveWire 2018. Spain

LiveWire 2018. Spain

LiveWire 2018. Spain

LiveWire 2018. Milwaukee

2018 Harley-Davidson 115th Anniversary Celebration.

2018 Harley-Davidson 115th Anniversary Celebration.

2018 Harley-Davidson 115th Anniversary Celebration.

2018 Harley-Davidson 115th Anniversary Celebration.

2018 Harley-Davidson 115th Anniversary Celebration.

2018 Harley-Davidson 115th Anniversary Celebration.

2018 Harley-Davidson 115th Anniversary Celebration.

2018 Harley-Davidson 115th Anniversary Celebration.

2018 Harley-Davidson 115th Anniversary Celebration.

2018 Harley-Davidson 115th Anniversary Celebration.

2018 Harley-Davidson 115th Anniversary Celebration.

2018 Harley-Davidson 115th Anniversary Celebration.

2018 Harley-Davidson 115th Anniversary Celebration.

2018 Harley-Davidson 115th Anniversary Celebration.

2018 Harley-Davidson 115th Anniversary Celebration.

2018 Harley-Davidson 115th Anniversary Celebration.

2018 Harley-Davidson 115th Anniversary Celebration.

2018 Harley-Davidson 115th Anniversary Celebration.

2018 Harley-Davidson 115th Anniversary Celebration.

2018 Harley-Davidson 115th Anniversary Celebration.

2018 Harley-Davidson 115th Anniversary Celebration.

2018 Harley-Davidson 115th Anniversary Celebration.

2018 Harley-Davidson 115th Anniversary Celebration.

2018 Harley-Davidson 115th Anniversary Celebration.

2018 Harley-Davidson 115th Anniversary Celebration.

2018 Harley-Davidson 115th Anniversary Celebration.

2018 Harley-Davidson 115th Anniversary Celebration.

2018 Harley-Davidson 115th Anniversary Celebration.

