Harley-Davidson's 2020 EICMA debuts could be game-changers

We've known about the Harley-Davidson Pan American for a while now, having seen it in concept form back in 2018.
Now though, we're getting our first look at the production version of Harley's first ADV bike.
The Pan American looks ready to compete with the likes of Triumph's Tiger 1200, Yamaha's Super Tenere, and maybe even BMW's R1250GS.
The Pan American has been blessed with an all-new, liquid-cooled, 60-degree V-twin engine called the Revolution Max.
This new mill is good for 145 horsepower and over 90 pound-feet of torque.
Other highlights include a move to Brembo brakes from Harley's own in-house stoppers.
The other big reveal from The Motor Company was the announcement of its first middleweight naked bike.
The Harley-Davidson Bronx will be powered by a 975-cc version of the Revolution Max engine.
The Bronx looks like it'll offer plenty of tech in a sporting package.
We'd guess it's targeting KTM's 790 Duke and Yamaha's excellent XSR900 as competition.
Interestingly, the Bronx will be belt-driven as opposed to chain drive, which means less maintenance but less freedom to choose gear ratios.