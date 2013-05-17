Hands-on with Mercedes-Benz DriveStyle Google integration (pictures)

Finally, we were shown the inevitable social integration. After logging in to your Facebook, Twitter, and, of course, Google+ accounts on the iPhone that is hosting the DriveStyle app, you can access your friends' feeds via the Comand interface. When the vehicle is in motion, there will be no visual display of these feeds, just an audible text-to-speech reading of the status updates.
Personally, I would never want to listen to an annoying robo-voice reading my friends' equally annoying Twitter ramblings or cryptic, passive-aggressive Facebook posts and can't help but wonder what kind of person actually would.