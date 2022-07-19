X
Exploring Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels Expansion

This isn't Forza and Hot Wheels' first dance together, but it's certainly the most visually striking.

Antuan Goodwin
forza horizon 5 hot wheels expansion screenshots
1 of 38 Playground Games

The Hot Wheels expansion for Playground Games' Forza Horizon 5 hits Xbox, PC and cloud streaming today.

forza horizon 5 hot wheels expansion screenshots
2 of 38 Playground Games

The expansion introduces 10 new cars to the franchise, including four based on Hot Wheels die-cast toys.

forza horizon 5 hot wheels expansion screenshots
3 of 38 Playground Games

Horizon 5 already featured a collection of Hot Wheels cars that carry over from other car packs and previous franchise expansions.

forza horizon 5 hot wheels expansion screenshots
4 of 38 Playground Games

Horizon Hot Wheels Park features over 125 miles of orange plastic track twisting and looping around itself multiple times.

forza horizon 5 hot wheels expansion screenshots
5 of 38 Playground Games

The expansion also brings new story missions and seasonal stunts to complete.

forza horizon 5 hot wheels expansion screenshots
6 of 38 Playground Games

Players start out limited to modest B-Class vehicles before unlocking faster A, S and X-tiers.

forza horizon 5 hot wheels expansion screenshots
7 of 38 Playground Games

You can buy and download the Hot Wheels expansion starting today for $20 in the Xbox and Steam stores. It's also part of the Expansions Bundle included with the game's Premium edition.

forza horizon 5 hot wheels expansion screenshots
8 of 38 Playground Games
forza horizon 5 hot wheels expansion screenshots
9 of 38 Playground Games
forza horizon 5 hot wheels expansion screenshots
10 of 38 Playground Games
forza horizon 5 hot wheels expansion screenshots
11 of 38 Playground Games
forza horizon 5 hot wheels expansion screenshots
12 of 38 Playground Games
forza horizon 5 hot wheels expansion screenshots
13 of 38 Playground Games
forza horizon 5 hot wheels expansion screenshots
14 of 38 Playground Games
forza horizon 5 hot wheels expansion screenshots
15 of 38 Playground Games
forza horizon 5 hot wheels expansion screenshots
16 of 38 Playground Games
forza horizon 5 hot wheels expansion screenshots
17 of 38 Playground Games
forza horizon 5 hot wheels expansion screenshots
18 of 38 Playground Games
forza horizon 5 hot wheels expansion screenshots
19 of 38 Playground Games
forza horizon 5 hot wheels expansion screenshots
20 of 38 Playground Games
forza horizon 5 hot wheels expansion screenshots
21 of 38 Playground Games
forza horizon 5 hot wheels expansion screenshots
22 of 38 Playground Games
forza horizon 5 hot wheels expansion screenshots
23 of 38 Playground Games
forza horizon 5 hot wheels expansion screenshots
24 of 38 Playground Games
forza horizon 5 hot wheels expansion screenshots
25 of 38 Playground Games
forza horizon 5 hot wheels expansion screenshots
26 of 38 Playground Games
forza horizon 5 hot wheels expansion screenshots
27 of 38 Playground Games
forza horizon 5 hot wheels expansion screenshots
28 of 38 Playground Games
forza horizon 5 hot wheels expansion screenshots
29 of 38 Playground Games
forza horizon 5 hot wheels expansion screenshots
30 of 38 Playground Games
forza horizon 5 hot wheels expansion screenshots
31 of 38 Playground Games
forza horizon 5 hot wheels expansion screenshots
32 of 38 Playground Games
forza horizon 5 hot wheels expansion screenshots
33 of 38 Playground Games
forza horizon 5 hot wheels expansion screenshots
34 of 38 Playground Games
forza horizon 5 hot wheels expansion screenshots
35 of 38 Playground Games
forza horizon 5 hot wheels expansion screenshots
36 of 38 Playground Games
forza horizon 5 hot wheels expansion screenshots
37 of 38 Playground Games
forza horizon 5 hot wheels expansion screenshots
38 of 38 Playground Games

