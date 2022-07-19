Exploring Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels Expansion

This isn't Forza and Hot Wheels' first dance together, but it's certainly the most visually striking.
The Hot Wheels expansion for Playground Games' Forza Horizon 5 hits Xbox, PC and cloud streaming today.
The expansion introduces 10 new cars to the franchise, including four based on Hot Wheels die-cast toys.
Horizon 5 already featured a collection of Hot Wheels cars that carry over from other car packs and previous franchise expansions.
Horizon Hot Wheels Park features over 125 miles of orange plastic track twisting and looping around itself multiple times.
The expansion also brings new story missions and seasonal stunts to complete.
Players start out limited to modest B-Class vehicles before unlocking faster A, S and X-tiers.
You can buy and download the Hot Wheels expansion starting today for $20 in the Xbox and Steam stores. It's also part of the Expansions Bundle included with the game's Premium edition.