Green scooters at the Tokyo Motor Show - photos

The Honda Cub is the most popular scooter in the world. But looking to the future, Honda is working on the idea of an electric Cub.
Caption byWayne Cunningham / Photo by Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, Inc.
Working with a more modern scooter design than that used by the Cub, Honda's EV Neo would also be battery-powered.
Yamaha developed the EC-03 as a particularly lightweight electric scooter. It uses lithium ion batteries producing 0.6 kilowatts.
Breaking away from traditional motorcycle design, Yamaha explores an electric-powered two wheel commuter bike using an x-shape frame. The purpose behind the EC-f is to design a motorcycle for people with no riding experience.
A similar design to the EC-f, the EC-fs electric motorcycle tweaks the frame a little, showing the flexibility in the concept.
Suzuki takes its Burgman scooter, a big, modern gasoline-powered two-wheeler, and fits it with a fuel cell powering an electric motor to drive the wheels.
Although not electric-powered, Yamaha's SR400, a design little-changed from its 1978 introduction, gains efficiency technologies such as direct injection.
