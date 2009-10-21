Honda EV Cub

Honda EV Neo

Yamaha EC-03

Yamaha EC-f

Yamaha EC-fs

Suzuki Burgman fuel cell scooter

Yamaha SR400

  • 1
    of 7
  • 2
    of 7
  • 3
    of 7
  • 4
    of 7
  • 5
    of 7
  • 6
    of 7
  • 7
    of 7
The Honda Cub is the most popular scooter in the world. But looking to the future, Honda is working on the idea of an electric Cub.
Caption by / Photo by Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, Inc.
Working with a more modern scooter design than that used by the Cub, Honda's EV Neo would also be battery-powered.
Caption by / Photo by Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, Inc.
Yamaha developed the EC-03 as a particularly lightweight electric scooter. It uses lithium ion batteries producing 0.6 kilowatts.
Caption by / Photo by Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, Inc.
Breaking away from traditional motorcycle design, Yamaha explores an electric-powered two wheel commuter bike using an x-shape frame. The purpose behind the EC-f is to design a motorcycle for people with no riding experience.
Caption by / Photo by Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, Inc.
A similar design to the EC-f, the EC-fs electric motorcycle tweaks the frame a little, showing the flexibility in the concept.
Caption by / Photo by Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, Inc.
Suzuki takes its Burgman scooter, a big, modern gasoline-powered two-wheeler, and fits it with a fuel cell powering an electric motor to drive the wheels.
Caption by / Photo by Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, Inc.
Although not electric-powered, Yamaha's SR400, a design little-changed from its 1978 introduction, gains efficiency technologies such as direct injection.
Caption by / Photo by Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, Inc.
1 of 7
|

Green scooters at the Tokyo Motor Show - photos

Updated:
Up Next
Six generations of the Ford Mustang...
20

Latest Stories

Ford wants to use drones to give your car surrogate sensors

Ford wants to use drones to give your car surrogate sensors

by
Elon Musk's Boring Company tunnel plans put buses in fast lane

Elon Musk's Boring Company tunnel plans put buses in fast lane

by
2019 Genesis G70 will be sold with a six-speed manual transmission

2019 Genesis G70 will be sold with a six-speed manual transmission

by
Roadshow's top five favorite concept cars from Geneva 2018

Roadshow's top five favorite concept cars from Geneva 2018

by
Goodyear develops tire to fix electric-car-only problems

Goodyear develops tire to fix electric-car-only problems

by
You're changing your oil too often

You're changing your oil too often

by