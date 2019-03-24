Grassroots racing is alive at the 1Pro Super Hooligan race

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The 1Pro is the season opener for the Super Hooligan racing series.
The bikes being raced range from big 1200cc purpose-built Super Hooligan bikes all the way down to tiny two-stroke bikes for kids.
Super Hooligan is a predominantly amateur series and that opens it up to all kinds of competitors.
The field features men, women and kids aged six to 60.
Unlike more traditional American flat-track racing, Super Hooligan takes place on a lightly banked eighth- or tenth-mile oval.
Most of the races take place on dirt. But at least one in San Pedro, California takes place on pavement.
Hooligan bikes, like flat-track bikes, run with no front brakes.
Prizes range from a couple thousand dollars for the higher classes to little plastic trophies.
The races are short, some lasting little over a minute.
Competition is friendly -- usually -- but fierce.