32 gorgeous European cars of the 1960s

Why did a Ferrari 250 GTO sell for nearly $40 million at an auction in 2014? Two reasons: One, the car is exceedingly rare -- fewer than 40 were built in the early 1960s -- and, two, as Roadshow's Kyle Hyatt wrote, "It's incredibly difficult to think of a thing more beautiful..."
The original Alpine A110, from French automaker Jean Rédélé, and relying on Renault parts, first hit the streets in 1961. In 1973, the two-door won the constructors' title at the inaugural World Rally Championship.
Italian engineer Giotto Bizzarrini's namesake Bizzarrini 5300 GT Strada was the street version of a car he'd raced at Le Mans in 1964 and 1965. The 1966 model is pictured.
International flavor
The tortoise-emblazoned Gordon-Keeble GT was a stylish British car, by way of Italy's Bertone, powered by an all-American Chevy engine. Just 99 were built in the mid-1960s. (A 100th was assembled from spare parts in 1971, according to the classic-car insurer Hagerty.)
Royal ride
The Facel Vega Facel II was, as Classic Driver put it, an "outrageously stylish" Chrysler-powered grand tourer from French designer's Jean Daninos' company. This sweet 1964 model belonged to Monaco's Prince Rainier.