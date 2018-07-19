32 gorgeous European cars of the 1960s

  • classic_jaguar-type-3-1964
  • classic_ferrari-250-gto
  • classic_porsche-911-tr
  • classic_lamborghini-miura
  • classics_alfa-romeo-33-stradale
  • A 1962 Volvo P 1800S.
  • classic_ferrari-275-gtb2
  • classic_rolls-phantom-v
  • classic_cobra-ac
  • classic_lotus-elite
  • classic_aston-martin-db4
  • classic_aston-martin-db5
  • classic_ferrari-dino-206
  • classic_detomaso-mangusta
  • classic_fiat-124-spider
  • classic_ginetta-g4
  • classic_alfa-romeo-giulietta
  • classic_alfa-romeo-giulia-sprint-speciale
  • classic_mercedes-300-sl
  • classic_mercedes-280sl
  • classic_iso-grifo-a3c
  • classic_porsche-330-gtc
  • classic_austin-healey-3000-mk1
  • 1969 Maserati Ghibli
  • classic_cisitalia-barchetta
  • classic_maserati-sebring
  • classic_ferrari-365-gtb4
  • classic_alpine-a110
  • classic_bizzarrini-5300-gt-strada
  • classic_gordon-keeble-gt
  • classic_facel-vega
  • classic_citroen-ds21

Ageless

European automakers of the 1960s conjured a special kind of magic: They made cars that didn't get old, just better looking. Here's a collection of these timeless beauties.  

First up, a cherry 1964 Jaguar E-Type.  

Photo:Volker Hohlfeld/ullstein bild/Getty Images
Fast and fetching

Why did a Ferrari 250 GTO sell for nearly $40 million at an auction in 2014? Two reasons: One, the car is exceedingly rare -- fewer than 40 were built in the early 1960s -- and, two, as Roadshow's Kyle Hyatt wrote, "It's incredibly difficult to think of a thing more beautiful..."  

Photo:Richard Bord/Getty Images
In the spotlight

This 1968 Porsche 911 T/R is a rare gem, too. Only around 35 were produced. 

Photo:Daniel Pullen/Future Publishing/Getty Images
Star quality

This 1967 Lamborghini Miura reportedly traveled the Hollywood circuit, from entertainer Dean Martin's family to Jay Leno's garage.  

Photo:Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Stunning Stradale

Upon its 50th birthday in 2017, the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale was hailed by Drive magazine as "still the most beautiful car ever made." 

A 1968 model is pictured. Only 18 were produced from 1967-1969, per UK's CAR magazine.  

Photo:Ted Soqui/Corbis/Getty Images
Undercover

A Swedish-produced 1962 Volvo P1800 S appeared in the British spy show "The Saint," starring future James Bond Roger Moore. 

Former Roadshow editor Alex Goy called the P1800 S "one of television's most iconic motors and, I think, one of the better spy cars."

Photo:Heritage Images
Excessive machine

Jane Fonda and her "Barbarella" director (and then-husband) Roger Vadim each held the pink slip on this decidedly not-pink 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB/2.

Photo:Chesnot/Getty Images
A Car in the Life

This 1964 Rolls-Royce Phantom V was customized by none other than John Lennon -- first, in late '64 when he purchased it, and then again in 1967, when Lennon painted it to match the psychedelic times. 

Photo:Dave M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars
Yeah, baby!

Its Ford V8 engine might've been all-American, but the chassis on this 1964 AC Cobra (as the Shelby Cobra was known in Europe) evoked classic Brit style.  

Photo:Michael Cole/Corbis/Getty Images
Sleek stuff

This is one sensuous 1962 Lotus Elite.

Designed by Peter Kirwan-Taylor, it was also an innovative car, using glass-reinforced plastic as the basis for the chassis. 

The Elite was also exceedingly aerodynamic for its day.

Photo:National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images
Shiny and (like) new

This 1961 British-Italian Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato is captured in 2017 looking not a day older than awesome. 

Starting life as a standard DB4 GT, as its name suggests, the car was then sent to Italy for rework by famed design house Zagato, who provided new bodywork.

Photo:Michael Cole/Corbis/Getty Images
Martin, Aston Martin

If you can't tell from the 007-referencing license plate, this 1964 Aston Martin DB5 costarred as Sean Connery's transportation in the James Bond films, "Goldfinger" and "Thunderball." 

Yup, that's a George Barris-tuned Batmobile in the background.

Photo:Nick Obank/Barcroft Media/Getty Images
A very Speciale ride

This luscious Ferrari Dino 206 Berlinetta Speciale prototype debuted at the 1965 Paris Motor Show. 

It was sold at auction in 2017 for roughly $4.7 million.

Photo:Chesnot/Getty Images
Supercar, indeed

This 1969 De Tomaso Mangusta owes its good looks to Italian car designer Giorgetto Giugiaro, whose greatest hits include the DeLorean DMC-12 and the Maserati Bora. 

Photo:Andrew Burton/Getty Images
Model year

Introduced in 1966, the Fiat 124 Sport Spider's good looks came courtesy of Italian design house Pininfarina.

Photo:Isa Terli/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Silver streak

In 1962, Motor Sport magazine called the British Ginetta G4 a "quick and pretty little sports car." 

It wasn't wrong. 

Photo:National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images
Ziggety-Zag

The auction house RM Sotheby's says the 1960 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sprint Zagato is "unquestionably a very desirable car." 

We agree.

Photo:National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images
Top notch

Road & Track called the Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint Speciale, produced from the late 1950s to mid-1960s, "the most beautiful Alfa Romeo of all."   

Photo:Toshifumi Kitamura/AFP/Getty Images
Luxury ride

This 1961 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster hardtop sold for the equivalent of $1.5 million at a 2014 auction in France.

Photo:Jean-Francois Monier/AFP/Getty Images
Mighty brilliant

This gleaming 1968 Mercedes Benz 280 SL, pictured in 2017, is also a show-stopper. 

Photo:Jack Taylor/Getty Images
Roustabout

This Italian 1965 Iso Grifo A3/C was owned by the singer known as the "French Elvis," Johnny Hallyday.

Photo:Stephane De Sakutin/AFP/Getty Images
Classy classic

There's some really gorgeous sculpting on the 1968 Ferrari 330 GTC Coupe.

Photo:National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images
U.K. idol

The Austin-Healey 3000 is a British sports-car icon; this 1961 Mk1 model is simply a vision -- in green, no less.  

Photo:National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images
Peerless

The muscular 1969 Maserati Ghibli looks good as gold. 

Photo:National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images
Italian beauty

This is the Barchetta, a smooth, sporty 1960s number from Italy's Cisitalia. 

Photo:GP Library/UIG/Getty Images
Exquisite

In 1964, Maserati restyled its 3500 GT, and renamed it the Sebring. The result was this pictured thing of beauty. 

Photo:National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images
Polished Pininfarina

Pininfarina came up with another winner with its sleek lines for the Ferrari 365 GTB4. Also known as the Daytona, the 365 GTB4 was introduced in 1968, and ready to roll with a 4.4-liter, V12 engine. 

Photo:Giuseppe Cacace/AFP/Getty Images
Rally car

The original Alpine A110, from French automaker Jean Rédélé, and relying on Renault parts, first hit the streets in 1961. In 1973, the two-door won the constructors' title at the inaugural World Rally Championship. 

Photo:Xavier Rossi/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Street legal

Italian engineer Giotto Bizzarrini's namesake Bizzarrini 5300 GT Strada was the street version of a car he'd raced at Le Mans in 1964 and 1965. The 1966 model is pictured.   

Photo:National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images
International flavor

The tortoise-emblazoned Gordon-Keeble GT was a stylish British car, by way of Italy's Bertone, powered by an all-American Chevy engine. Just 99 were built in the mid-1960s. (A 100th was assembled from spare parts in 1971, according to the classic-car insurer Hagerty.) 

Photo:National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images
Royal ride

The Facel Vega Facel II was, as Classic Driver put it, an "outrageously stylish" Chrysler-powered grand tourer from French designer's Jean Daninos' company. This sweet 1964 model belonged to Monaco's Prince Rainier. 

Photo:Alain Benainous/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
French twist

This distinctive stunner is a 21.5-foot-long 1968 Citroën DS 21 designed by Henri Chapron for French President Charles de Gaulle. 

Photo:Jacques Demarthon/AFP/Getty Images
