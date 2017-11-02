Go far and wide with the AEV-built Chevrolet ZR2 overlanding truck

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Built in collaboration with American Expedition Vehicles, the Chevy Colorado ZR2 AEV SEMA concept has all the goodies for a long-term off-road adventure.
The same Multimatic DSSV shocks that are found on the stock ZR2 provide support.
The AEV ZR2 has easy access to an air compressor and fresh water. And there's a USB port. If you need to charge your phone on your wilderness adventure.
A bed rack provides a mounting point for everything you'll ever need.
ARB refrigerator? Check.
The high-lift jack is mounted out of the way but still within reach.
40 liters of extra diesel fuel to increase your range means you can meander far and wide.
No overlanding rig is complete without Maxtrax recovery boards.
There is power inside the bed to run it all. Frankly, this should be available on every pickup truck, not just those meant for overlanding.
While still a concept at the moment, the AEV-built ZR2 is great starting point for all your overland journeys. Keep scrolling for more photos.
