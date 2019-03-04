The GFG Style Kangaroo is part-supercar, part SUV

  • GFG Style Kangaroo
A relatively unknown Turin-based design company called GFG Style revealed the Kangaroo at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

It looks like a supercar, but with adjustable suspension, it's said to also have the off-roading ability of an SUV.

The Kangaroo's ride height can vary from just 5.5 inches in "Racing" mode to 10.2 inches in "Off-Road" mode, and a retractable splitter improves approach angles.

There are two electric motors, with combined output listed at 482 horsepower and 501 pound-feet of torque.

A 90-kilowatt-hour battery pack is said to give a driving range of more than 280 miles on a charge.

Like many similar supercar concepts, the Kangaroo is designed around an aluminum space frame with carbon-fiber bodywork.

There will also be cameras mounted on the outside of the body to enable future autonomous-driving technologies.

The inside of the GFG Style Kangaroo features three screens, as well as orange leather and aluminum accents.

GFG Style also hints that it will show off a version of the Kangaroo equipped with tracks so that it is "usable for fun on impervious snow-covered terrains."

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the GFG Style Kangaroo.

