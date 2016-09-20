Get an early look at Forza Horizon 3

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
After years of teasing, you can finally drive the Halo Warthog in Forza!
"A playback error has occurred." I never got the in-game Groove Music integration to work properly.
I'm sure Rays Wheels doesn't actually forge a 24-inch version of its TE37 rims, but it does in the fictitious world of Forza.
Upgrade Hero cars feature preset customizations designed that change the performance and appearance of the car.
Part truck and part sports coupe, utes are the coolest thing about Forza Horizon 3's Australian setting.
I enjoy using the Drone mode to spy on Forza's weird looking NPCs lining the streets of the in-game world.