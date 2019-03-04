This is the $2 million Automobili Pininfarina Battista

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The Battista is the first production car from Automobili Pininfarina, the new Italian car company.
A 120-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack produces 1,900 horsepower and a flabbergasting 1,696 pound-feet of torque.
Go-go juice is sent to four electric motors, one on each wheel.
Battista can go from 0 to 62 miles per hour in under 2 seconds and can allegedly hit 186 mph in less than 12 seconds.
Top speed: 217 mph.
Two screens flank the steering wheel while a single smaller screen rests in the middle.
The company says the Battista has a range of 280 miles on a single charge.
Huge, six-piston, carbon-ceramic brakes are hidden behind those wheels.
The active wing can provide downforce and act as an air brake.
The Automobili Pininfarina Battista is on display at the Geneva Motor Show. Keep scrolling for more photos.