Genesis Electrified GV70 promises all-electric SUV poshness

Genesis' stylish and well-appointed compact luxury crossover is getting an EV version, and there's good reason to be excited.
Genesis just revealed the Electrified GV70 at China's Auto Guangzhou expo.
This isn't a mere hybrid version of the excellent compact luxury SUV, it's a full-blown EV.
The interior looks all but unchanged from the standard gas-powered GV70, and that's just fine with me.
This new model features a two-motor electric powertrain that generates up to 483 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque in boost mode.
Genesis says the SUV will go from a standstill to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, which would make it quicker than today's turbocharged V6 GV70 Sport model.
Genesis isn't yet saying how much range the North American Electrified GV70 will have when it arrives, or how big of a battery it'll have. That said, it'll have 400-volt/800-volt adaptive quick-charge tech, and the company says on a 350kW charger, the pack can go from 10% to 80% charged in under 20 minutes.
Visual changes are limited, and that's just fine. This is a handsome vehicle.