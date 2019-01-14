GAC Entranze concept debuts in Detroit

Photos
GAC Motor on Monday unveiled its Entranze EV concept at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show.     

GAC Motor on Monday unveiled its Entranze EV concept at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show.
Loaded with the kind of tech you expect in a concept these days, GAC created this seven seater with the great American road trip in mind.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
The Entranze looks vaguely similar to Chrysler's Portal minivan concept from CES 2017.     

The Entranze looks vaguely similar to Chrysler's Portal minivan concept from CES 2017.
The front lights follow the form of the front end closely, while the rear lights are tucked up under the glass.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
On the sides, there are some big ol' openings that make ingress and egress a breeze.    

On the sides, there are some big ol' openings that make ingress and egress a breeze.
The interior's 3+2+2 configuration is atypical, but you'll never hear me gripe about a front bench seat.    

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
The rocker panels on the side unfurl into steps, but they can also act as benches for just hangin' out on the roadside.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
The whole interior looks like a work of art, with interesting blends of materials, colors and textures.    

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
While the Entranze is unlikely to make it to production, at least without a slew of changes, GAC does intend to bring its products to the US.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of GAC's Entranze concept.

Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of GAC's Entranze concept.
Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
Published:Photo:GAC MotorRead the article
Published:Photo:GAC MotorRead the article
Published:Photo:GAC MotorRead the article
Published:Photo:GAC MotorRead the article
Published:Photo:GAC MotorRead the article
Published:Photo:GAC MotorRead the article
Published:Photo:GAC MotorRead the article
Published:Photo:GAC MotorRead the article
Published:Photo:GAC MotorRead the article
Published:Photo:GAC MotorRead the article
Published:Photo:GAC MotorRead the article
Published:Photo:GAC MotorRead the article
Published:Photo:GAC MotorRead the article
Published:Photo:GAC MotorRead the article
Published:Photo:GAC MotorRead the article
Published:Photo:GAC MotorRead the article
Published:Photo:GAC MotorRead the article
Published:Photo:GAC MotorRead the article
Published:Photo:GAC MotorRead the article
Published:Photo:GAC MotorRead the article
Published:Photo:GAC MotorRead the article
