Collector cars of the future: These may be tomorrow's hot items

Toyota, Ford, Audi and more make the 2021 Hagerty Bull Market list.
Here is the 2021 Hagerty Bull Market list. It previews the next batch of cars that could become future collectables.
The Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia is a funky van that makes the list.
The Lexus LFA is one of two more modern super cars to make the cut.
Younger buyers dig the Aston Martin V8 Vantage.
The Honda S600/S800 is a wonderful pick.
The Ferrari Testarossa fell off many people's radars, but it's really starting to pick up steam in the classic car market.
This one is a little out there, but the Jaguar XK120 OTS is another hot item.
Not to be left out, a motorcycle makes the list. The Honda CB750 sand cast could be a future collectable.
The mighty Ford GT is a no-brainer.
