Collector cars of the future: These may be tomorrow's hot items

Toyota, Ford, Audi and more make the 2021 Hagerty Bull Market list.

Hagerty Bull Market list
1 of 12
Hagerty Media

Here is the 2021 Hagerty Bull Market list. It previews the next batch of cars that could become future collectables.

Read the article
Hagerty Bull Market list
2 of 12
Hagerty Media

The Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia is a funky van that makes the list.

Read the article
Hagerty Bull Market list
3 of 12
Hagerty Media

The Lexus LFA is one of two more modern super cars to make the cut.

Read the article
Hagerty Bull Market list
4 of 12
Hagerty Media

Younger buyers dig the Aston Martin V8 Vantage.

Read the article
Hagerty Bull Market list
5 of 12
Hagerty Media

The Honda S600/S800 is a wonderful pick.

Read the article
Hagerty Bull Market list
6 of 12
Hagerty Media

The Ferrari Testarossa fell off many people's radars, but it's really starting to pick up steam in the classic car market.

Read the article
Hagerty Bull Market list
7 of 12
Hagerty Media

This one is a little out there, but the Jaguar XK120 OTS is another hot item.

Read the article
Hagerty Bull Market list
8 of 12
Hagerty Media

Not to be left out, a motorcycle makes the list. The Honda CB750 sand cast could be a future collectable.

Read the article
Hagerty Bull Market list
9 of 12
Hagerty Media

The mighty Ford GT is a no-brainer.

Read the article
Hagerty Bull Market list
10 of 12
Hagerty Media

Keep clicking or scrolling to see the last few future collectables.

Read the article
Hagerty Bull Market list
11 of 12
Hagerty Media
Read the article
Hagerty Bull Market list
12 of 12
Hagerty Media
Read the article
2021 Kia Telluride: All-around excellence

2021 Kia Telluride: All-around excellence

48 Photos
The Mitsuoka Buddy is really, really weird

The Mitsuoka Buddy is really, really weird

7 Photos
Meet Roadshow's long-term 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Meet Roadshow's long-term 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

28 Photos
2022 Honda Civic hatchback shapes up in spy photos

2022 Honda Civic hatchback shapes up in spy photos

3 Photos
The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 is big and bold

The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 is big and bold

53 Photos
The Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV is ushering in a new era at GM

The Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV is ushering in a new era at GM

19 Photos
2021 Ford Bronco 2-Door looks to be an off-road warrior

2021 Ford Bronco 2-Door looks to be an off-road warrior

19 Photos