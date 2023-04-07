Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Full-Electric Ram 1500 REV Debuts at New York Auto Show

Ram's first BEV, the REV, claims a class-topping 500-mile range thanks to its massive battery pack.

antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg
Antuan Goodwin
antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg
Antuan Goodwin
2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten
1 of 61 Ram, Stellantis

The Ram 1500 REV will be the first battery-electric pickup from Stellantis' truck brand.

2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten at NY Auto Show
2 of 61 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars

The production-intent model made its debut this week at the 2023 New York Auto Show.

2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten at NY Auto Show
3 of 61 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars

With styling more in line with a conventional pickup, the REV loses some of the Ram Revolution Concept's more avant-garde features.

2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten at NY Auto Show
4 of 61 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars

The big pickup will hit the road with two big battery options.

2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten at NY Auto Show
5 of 61 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars

The larger one, the 229-kilowatt-hour pack, is estimated to deliver up to 500 miles between charge ups.

2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten at NY Auto Show
6 of 61 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars

Standard equipment will be a 168-kWh pack that can cruise for a still impressive 350 miles.

2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten at NY Auto Show
7 of 61 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars

My estimates put the REV's efficiency about on par with the Rivian R1T and Ford F-150 Lightning. The range advantage seems to come purely from bigger batteries.

2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten at NY Auto Show
8 of 61 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars

The Ram 1500 REV is expected to arrive next year with a new top-spec Tungsten model.

2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten at NY Auto Show
9 of 61 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars

Check out our first look for more details or keep swiping for more photos.

2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten at NY Auto Show
10 of 61 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten at NY Auto Show
11 of 61 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten at NY Auto Show
12 of 61 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten at NY Auto Show
13 of 61 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten at NY Auto Show
14 of 61 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten at NY Auto Show
15 of 61 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten at NY Auto Show
16 of 61 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten at NY Auto Show
17 of 61 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten at NY Auto Show
18 of 61 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten at NY Auto Show
19 of 61 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten at NY Auto Show
20 of 61 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten at NY Auto Show
21 of 61 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten at NY Auto Show
22 of 61 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten at NY Auto Show
23 of 61 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten at NY Auto Show
24 of 61 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten at NY Auto Show
25 of 61 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten at NY Auto Show
26 of 61 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten at NY Auto Show
27 of 61 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten at NY Auto Show
28 of 61 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten at NY Auto Show
29 of 61 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten at NY Auto Show
30 of 61 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten
31 of 61 Ram, Stellantis
2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten
32 of 61 Ram, Stellantis
2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten
33 of 61 Ram, Stellantis
2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten
34 of 61 Ram, Stellantis
2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten
35 of 61 Ram, Stellantis
2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten
36 of 61 Ram, Stellantis
2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten
37 of 61 Ram, Stellantis
2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten
38 of 61 Ram, Stellantis
2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten
39 of 61 Ram, Stellantis
2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten
40 of 61 Ram, Stellantis
2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten
41 of 61 Ram, Stellantis
2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten
42 of 61 Ram, Stellantis
2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten
43 of 61 Ram, Stellantis
2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten
44 of 61 Ram, Stellantis
2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten
45 of 61 Ram, Stellantis
2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten
46 of 61 Ram, Stellantis
2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten
47 of 61 Ram, Stellantis
2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten
48 of 61 Ram, Stellantis
2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten
49 of 61 Ram, Stellantis
2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten
50 of 61 Ram, Stellantis
2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten
51 of 61 Ram, Stellantis
2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten
52 of 61 Ram, Stellantis
2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten
53 of 61 Ram, Stellantis
2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten
54 of 61 Ram, Stellantis
2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten
55 of 61 Ram, Stellantis
2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten
56 of 61 Ram, Stellantis
2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten
57 of 61 Ram, Stellantis
2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten
58 of 61 Ram, Stellantis
2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten
59 of 61 Ram, Stellantis
2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten
60 of 61 Ram, Stellantis
2025 Ram 1500 REV Tungsten
61 of 61 Ram, Stellantis

