Full-Electric Ram 1500 REV Debuts at New York Auto Show

Ram's first BEV, the REV, claims a class-topping 500-mile range thanks to its massive battery pack.
The Ram 1500 REV will be the first battery-electric pickup from Stellantis' truck brand.
The production-intent model made its debut this week at the 2023 New York Auto Show.
With styling more in line with a conventional pickup, the REV loses some of the Ram Revolution Concept's more avant-garde features.
The big pickup will hit the road with two big battery options.
The larger one, the 229-kilowatt-hour pack, is estimated to deliver up to 500 miles between charge ups.
Standard equipment will be a 168-kWh pack that can cruise for a still impressive 350 miles.
My estimates put the REV's efficiency about on par with the Rivian R1T and Ford F-150 Lightning. The range advantage seems to come purely from bigger batteries.
The Ram 1500 REV is expected to arrive next year with a new top-spec Tungsten model.