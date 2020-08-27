Fordzilla P1 Concept race car looks properly futuristic

No, it won't hit the track in real life, but it still looks amazing.

Fordzilla P1 Concept race car
Ford

This is the Fordzilla P1 Concept race car and it looks super cool.

Fordzilla P1 Concept race car
Ford

It's the work of Ford and the automaker's esports team, Fordzilla.

Fordzilla P1 Concept race car
Ford

Fans and the community helped shape this virtual race car.

Fordzilla P1 Concept race car
Ford

That's right, it's only for the virtual world.

Fordzilla P1 Concept race car
Ford

The body features "morphing" technology to provide a longtail footprint or shorter body, depending on the race track.

Fordzilla P1 Concept race car
Ford

If you're getting GT90 concept vibes, you're not alone.

Fordzilla P1 Concept race car
Ford

The good news is Ford plans to build a scale model of this machine, so we'll see it in the real world. It just won't actually drive.

Fordzilla P1 Concept race car
Ford

Ford said it's in talks with a game developer to include the concept in a popular racing game next year.

Fordzilla P1 Concept race car
Ford

It would be amazing to tear up the track in this wild thing.

Fordzilla P1 Concept race car
Ford

The future looks wild in Ford's eyes.

