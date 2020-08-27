No, it won't hit the track in real life, but it still looks amazing.
This is the Fordzilla P1 Concept race car and it looks super cool.
It's the work of Ford and the automaker's esports team, Fordzilla.
Fans and the community helped shape this virtual race car.
That's right, it's only for the virtual world.
The body features "morphing" technology to provide a longtail footprint or shorter body, depending on the race track.
If you're getting GT90 concept vibes, you're not alone.
The good news is Ford plans to build a scale model of this machine, so we'll see it in the real world. It just won't actually drive.
Ford said it's in talks with a game developer to include the concept in a popular racing game next year.
It would be amazing to tear up the track in this wild thing.
The future looks wild in Ford's eyes.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: Fordzilla P1 Concept race car looks properly futuristic
