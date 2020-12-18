The Ford P1 supercar is literally unreal

Even though it's meant for the gaming world, Ford still built a real life example.
This is a supercar that will never see the road.
The Ford P1 supercar is meant for the digital world.
But Ford still built one for the real world to show off the bonkers design.
The cockpit is driver-focused and screens provide real-time data for racers.
The rear becomes totally unexposed to show off the mechanics beneath, Batmobile-style.
Seriously, it's really great.
Ford plans to work with an as-yet unnamed popular racing game franchise to include the car in a video game next year.
After all, Ford's Fordzilla esports team provided a lot of input for this car.
Great job, Ford.
