Ford's self-driving cars bring a different kind of fiesta to Miami

  • Ford Miami Self-Driving Cars
    1
    of 28
  • Ford Miami Self-Driving Cars
    2
    of 28
  • Ford Miami Self-Driving Cars
    3
    of 28
  • Ford Miami Self-Driving Cars
    4
    of 28
  • Ford Miami Self-Driving Cars
    5
    of 28
  • Ford Miami Self-Driving Cars
    6
    of 28
  • Ford Miami Self-Driving Cars
    7
    of 28
  • Ford Miami Self-Driving Cars
    8
    of 28
  • Ford Miami Self-Driving Cars
    9
    of 28
  • Ford Miami Self-Driving Cars
    10
    of 28
  • Ford Miami Self-Driving Cars
    11
    of 28
  • Ford Miami Self-Driving Cars
    12
    of 28
  • Ford Miami Self-Driving Cars
    13
    of 28
  • Ford Miami Self-Driving Cars
    14
    of 28
  • Ford Miami Self-Driving Cars
    15
    of 28
  • Ford Miami Self-Driving Cars
    16
    of 28
  • Ford Miami Self-Driving Cars
    17
    of 28
  • Ford Miami Self-Driving Cars
    18
    of 28
  • Ford Miami Self-Driving Cars
    19
    of 28
  • Ford Miami Self-Driving Cars
    20
    of 28
  • Ford Miami Self-Driving Cars
    21
    of 28
  • Ford Miami Self-Driving Cars
    22
    of 28
  • Ford Miami Self-Driving Cars
    23
    of 28
  • Ford Miami Self-Driving Cars
    24
    of 28
  • Ford Miami Self-Driving Cars
    25
    of 28
  • Ford Miami Self-Driving Cars
    26
    of 28
  • Ford Miami Self-Driving Cars
    27
    of 28
  • Ford Miami Self-Driving Cars
    28
    of 28

Ford announced today that it has set up shop in Miami to help flesh out its autonomous vehicle development.     

Caption by / Photo by Ford
Read More

It already has two separate fleets on the ground -- one from its partnership with Argo AI, and one from a separate partnership with Domino's.     

Caption by / Photo by Ford
Read More

The Domino's partnership is not so much a vehicle test as it is an exploration into how the general public will react to self-driving cars.     

Caption by / Photo by Ford
Read More

Sadly, it's not a real self-driving car, as there are pretty strict regulations in Michigan surrounding the use of AVs for commercial purposes, it's just dressed up like one.

Caption by / Photo by Ford
Read More

While Domino's might be using "self-driving" cars, Argo AI's autonomous car is as real as it gets.     

Caption by / Photo by Ford
Read More

The company, which received a $1 billion investment from Ford last year, is dedicated to building a software system that will provide the underpinnings for proper autonomy.     

Caption by / Photo by Ford
Read More

Ford is also establishing a centralized base of operations near downtown Miami that will serve as a hub for both service and routine things like cleaning.

Caption by / Photo by Ford
Read More

The automaker is working with local dealers to find ways to integrate AV-related operations into already established franchises.     

Caption by / Photo by Ford
Read More

According to the Inrix Global Traffic Scorecard, Miami is the 10th most congested city in the world, and the fifth most congested in the US.     

Caption by / Photo by Ford
Read More

Keep on scrolling to check out even more shots of Ford's self-driving efforts on the ground in Miami.

Caption by / Photo by Ford
Read More

Photo by Ford
Read More

Photo by Ford
Read More

Photo by Ford
Read More

Photo by Ford
Read More

Photo by Ford
Read More

Photo by Ford
Read More

Photo by Ford
Read More

Photo by Ford
Read More

Photo by Ford
Read More

Photo by Ford
Read More

Photo by Ford
Read More

Photo by Ford
Read More

Photo by Ford
Read More

Photo by Ford
Read More

Photo by Ford
Read More

Photo by Ford
Read More

Photo by Ford
Read More

Photo by Ford
Read More
1 of 28
|

Ford's self-driving cars bring a different kind of fiesta to Miami

Published:
Up Next
The most dependable vehicles in 201...
38

Latest Stories

Faraday Future FF 91 could cost $315,000 in China

Faraday Future FF 91 could cost $315,000 in China

by
Rome wants to ban diesels by 2024 to help reduce congestion, pollution

Rome wants to ban diesels by 2024 to help reduce congestion, pollution

by
McLaren Senna bares it all in Geneva with carbon-fiber look

McLaren Senna bares it all in Geneva with carbon-fiber look

by
BMW teases sleek new coupe for Geneva, and we have no idea what it is

BMW teases sleek new coupe for Geneva, and we have no idea what it is

by
This Huawei phone is smart enough to drive a Porsche

This Huawei phone is smart enough to drive a Porsche

by
Porsche talks Mission E performance, calls out Tesla

Porsche talks Mission E performance, calls out Tesla

by