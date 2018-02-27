Ford's self-driving cars bring a different kind of fiesta to Miami

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Ford announced today that it has set up shop in Miami to help flesh out its autonomous vehicle development.
It already has two separate fleets on the ground -- one from its partnership with Argo AI, and one from a separate partnership with Domino's.
The Domino's partnership is not so much a vehicle test as it is an exploration into how the general public will react to self-driving cars.
Sadly, it's not a real self-driving car, as there are pretty strict regulations in Michigan surrounding the use of AVs for commercial purposes, it's just dressed up like one.
While Domino's might be using "self-driving" cars, Argo AI's autonomous car is as real as it gets.
The company, which received a $1 billion investment from Ford last year, is dedicated to building a software system that will provide the underpinnings for proper autonomy.
Ford is also establishing a centralized base of operations near downtown Miami that will serve as a hub for both service and routine things like cleaning.
The automaker is working with local dealers to find ways to integrate AV-related operations into already established franchises.
According to the Inrix Global Traffic Scorecard, Miami is the 10th most congested city in the world, and the fifth most congested in the US.
